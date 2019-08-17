Mcrae Capital Management Has Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Stake by $496,038; Valuation Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Has Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $2.76 Million as Stock Value Declined

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 3,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 50,401 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11M, up from 46,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 23/05/2018 – ‘There is no free lunch’, Macron tells tech giant CEOs; 18/04/2018 – XTD LTD XTD.AX – SIGNED COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH IBM FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF SMART CITIES SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q GAAP and Operating Tax Rates Include $800 Million Discrete Tax Benefit; 08/03/2018 – IBM Targets Long-Term Revenue Growth in Low-Single-Digits; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 1,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,971 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 3,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/04/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Be Working on Another Big Bet: Home Robots; 30/05/2018 – AWS REPORTS GENERAL AVAILABILITY OF AMAZON NEPTUNE; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is launching an Echo Dot Kids Edition on May 9 that costs $79.99; 05/04/2018 – Trump on Amazon: ‘The playing field has to be level for everybody’; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 04/04/2018 – Trump wants ‘level playing field’ on Amazon, taxes: Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Consider Buying Some Toys `R’ Us Stores; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What The Truck?!? â€“ Backhaul: FedEx Dumps Amazonâ€¦Again – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Big Q2 Earnings On Deck: FB, GOOGL, BA, AMZN & More – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: A Bearish Case Emerges Post Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 915 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange (Traded Fd Tr Ftse Rafi 1000) by 3,323 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15.75M are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability accumulated 20,151 shares. Raymond James Associates owns 1.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 384,256 shares. Tiger Lc has invested 6.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Intact Invest accumulated 1,300 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 2.04% or 142,702 shares in its portfolio. 19,195 are held by Howard Cap Mngmt. 10 reported 162 shares. Weybosset Rech Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Trust Of Vermont has invested 2.23% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Global Endowment Limited Partnership has invested 11.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cohen Mngmt stated it has 697 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B Company Inc owns 1,847 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why IBM Stockâ€™s Next Move Is Likely to Be Higher – Investorplace.com” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “This Day In Market History: IBM Launches First PC – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Arconic, IBM and Westrock – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Leveraging Red Hat For Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 6,720 shares to 142,177 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,145 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 114,423 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettyjohn Wood & White invested in 0.31% or 6,800 shares. Etrade Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,799 shares. Bruce & Incorporated reported 139,800 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Trustco Bank N Y reported 10,884 shares. 3.54 million were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Bp Public Ltd Liability Company accumulated 97,000 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 1,576 shares. Smith Moore Co holds 5,651 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc reported 0.22% stake. Tdam Usa accumulated 44,284 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 9,707 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 1,300 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 1,228 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Ims Capital Mngmt owns 2,036 shares. 12,691 are held by Ancora Advsr Llc.