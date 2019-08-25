Mcrae Capital Management Has Increased Cbs New (CBS) Stake; Autozone (AZO) Shares Rose While Kiltearn Partners Llp Lowered Holding

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 22.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 24,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 136,105 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 111,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.84 million shares traded or 144.10% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 11/05/2018 – CBS CORPORATION INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation – CBS; 04/05/2018 – Shari Redstone has offered CBS CEO Leslie Moonves to drop her demands for Viacom CEO Bob Bakish to be his No. 2 following a merger as long as Bakish sits on the combined company’s board; 19/04/2018 – CBS INVESTORS CAN PROCEED IN SUIT OVER REDSTONE’S BONUSES, PAY; 25/05/2018 – CBS Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – The Economist: Sources say Viacom bosses regarded CBS’s offer as an insult; 29/03/2018 – CBS Local: A Power Play In Chicago’s Mayoral Race; 14/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 07/05/2018 – Charter and CBS Corporation Announce Multi-year Content Carriage Agreement; 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – “COMPANY BELIEVES THAT WRITTEN CONSENTS DELIVERED BY NAI PURPORTING TO AMEND COMPANY’S BYLAWS ARE NEITHER VALID NOR EFFECTIVE”; 17/05/2018 – DUTCH APRIL ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 3.9 PCT AFTER 3.9 PCT IN MARCH – CBS

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 13,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 107,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.70 million, down from 120,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $16.27 during the last trading session, reaching $1065.28. About 301,807 shares traded or 20.00% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 0.54% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Highland Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.03% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 412 shares. Korea Invest Corp stated it has 10,266 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 3,794 shares. Scotia owns 626 shares. Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 4 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa has 0.15% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,720 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ironwood Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 1,138 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 7,680 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 85,890 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 2,211 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.25 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $69.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Kistler has invested 0.09% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Brookmont Cap Management holds 1.34% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 45,708 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 0.36% or 140,528 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, a Netherlands-based fund reported 44,000 shares. Act Ii Management LP reported 4.34% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Bokf Na has invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 41,830 were reported by Washington Cap Mgmt. Axa stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Gabelli & Invest Advisers reported 10,450 shares. Whitnell & reported 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Franklin Resources Inc has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 12,669 shares. Alps reported 28,647 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.05% stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 114,230 shares. Aperio Gp Lc invested 0.03% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares to 14,995 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,179 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).