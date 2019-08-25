Mcrae Capital Management Has Decreased Lowes Cos (LOW) Holding By $533,882; Brf S.A. (BRFS) Shorts Decreased By 10.62%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) had a decrease of 10.62% in short interest. BRFS’s SI was 6.01 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.62% from 6.72M shares previously. With 5.21 million avg volume, 1 days are for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s short sellers to cover BRFS’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 2.91M shares traded. BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) has risen 40.61% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRFS News: 26/04/2018 – NEWSMAKER-After rescuing Petrobras, CEO Parente called in to calm BRF; 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts BRF S.A. Investors to the May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO MULL RESIGNATION, MOVE TO BRF: ESTADO; 05/03/2018 – BRF SAYS ISSUES INVESTIGATED BY POLICE POSE NO THREAT TO HEALTH; 27/04/2018 – BRF Board Finally Elected After Chaotic, Marathon Board Meeting; 27/04/2018 – PETROS AND PREVI SAY NEW BOARD OF BRAZIL’S BRF IS INDEPENDENT, SHAREHOLDERS WILL NOT INTERFERE WITH MANAGEMENT; 11/05/2018 – BRF CEO: EU HASN’T ISSUED ANY EMBARGO STATEMENT UP TO NOW; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades BRF To ‘BB+’ From ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 12/03/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against BRF S.A. and Certain Officers – BRFS; 23/04/2018 – BRF Sees More Upheaval as CEO Drummond Resigns After Four Months

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 91,179 shares with $9.98M value, down from 96,077 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $82.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 5.24 million shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE BUILDS ABOUT $1B STAKE IN LOWE’S: CNBC/DJ; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 12/03/2018 – LCI INDUSTRIES REPORTS RETIREMENT OF LOWE FROM BOARD; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock will retire once a successor is found; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS PICTURE ON NON-MINING BUSINESS INVESTMENT BETTER THAN FOR SOME TIME; 06/03/2018 – Australia’s Lowe Warns Trump Tariffs Could Shock Global Economy; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was bought by Ellison Marvin R. 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe's has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $117.14's average target is 10.10% above currents $106.39 stock price.

BRF S.A. focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork in Brazil, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company has market cap of $7.70 billion. The firm also processes, produces and sells fresh meat, processed foods, pasta, sauce, mayonnaise, frozen vegetables and soybean by-products. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product portfolio comprise whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine, sauces and mayonnaise; and soy meal and refined soy flour, and animal feed.