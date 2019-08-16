Mcrae Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) by $504,000 as Stock Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Share Value Rose While Cheviot Value Management Has Lowered Stake by $666,330

Cheviot Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 10.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc sold 19,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 155,092 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55 million, down from 174,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 1.73 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining To Sell Royalty Portfolio to Maverix Metals; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – TOTAL CAPITAL OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $1,200 MLN TO $1,300 MLN IN 2018; CAPITAL EXPECTED TO REMAIN $730 MLN TO $830 MLN IN 2019; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 6,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 142,177 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 148,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dunkin Brands Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 362,320 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 16.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 17/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Launches Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Inspired Ice Cream Flavors in Grocers’ Freezers Across the Country; 03/04/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Guests Can Now Have their Cake and Cookie too with the Launch of New Cookie Cakes; 09/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Five New Restaurants Throughout North Carolina With New And Existing Franchisees; 26/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands First-Quarter Net Profit Higher, Raises Guidance; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Announces Plans For Seven New Restaurants In Montgomery, Alabama With Existing Franchisees; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 17/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts U.S. Names Drayton Martin, Vice President, Brand Stewardship; 01/05/2018 – Baskin-Robbins Shakes Things Up With New Sundae Shakes; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC DNKN.O : MAXIM SAYS CO AMONG TOP RESTAURANT PICKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Commerce holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 10,072 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 15,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ww Asset owns 4,733 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.06% or 220,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Peoples Financial Svcs owns 0.03% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 881 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 222,282 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 0.02% or 437 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi has invested 0.25% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,025 shares. Landscape Mngmt Lc reported 0.5% stake. Arrow Fin Corp has 930 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.22% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). L S Advisors, California-based fund reported 9,730 shares. Hemenway Com Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares to 65,345 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 10,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).

