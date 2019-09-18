Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Celgene (CELG) by $303,600; Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Stock Value Declined While Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Holding

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 49.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 36,764 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,929 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 74,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 3.70M shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Announces Slate Of Senior Officers For New Carnival Panorama; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 53C; 07/04/2018 – Honor World Carnival is Coming to Thailand; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO AN INCREASE IN REVENUE FROM PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT BUSINESS BY NOT LESS THAN 40%; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 2.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 109,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.13M, down from 112,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $98.6. About 2.82M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.88 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 27.09% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.03 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.83B for 9.55 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual EPS reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.15% negative EPS growth.