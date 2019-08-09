Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Position; TROILUS GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (CHXMF) Shorts Up By 1250%

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 91,179 shares with $9.98M value, down from 96,077 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $79.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 3.38M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Lowe’s Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOW); 04/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes of CGCMT 2016-C1; 05/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Lowe’s Drops Paint Strippers Blamed in Dozens of Deaths; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Expects to Add About 10 Home-Improvement, Hardware Stores in FY18; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Poaches Former Home Depot Executive to Take on Rival

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 15.75% above currents $100.47 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Frieson Donald had bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. Shares for $23,725 were bought by WARDELL LISA W. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $950,538 was made by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.60 billion for 12.43 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

