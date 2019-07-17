Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut By $414,855 Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Bridger Management Has Cut Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Holding

Bridger Management Llc decreased Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI) stake by 32.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bridger Management Llc sold 366,338 shares as Eldorado Resorts Inc (ERI)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Bridger Management Llc holds 746,498 shares with $34.85 million value, down from 1.11 million last quarter. Eldorado Resorts Inc now has $3.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $46.56. About 1.29 million shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 11.62% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 02/05/2018 – Eldorado Resorts Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO SEES DEAL FOR GRAND VICTORIA CLOSING IN 4Q; 16/04/2018 – Casino operator Eldorado Resorts to buy Tropicana Entertainment; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – INTENDS TO FUND DEAL USING CASH FROM PREVIOUS ASSET SALES, CASH FROM ONGOING OPS AND BORROWINGS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International Announces Sale Of Grand Victoria Casino For $327.5 Million; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 16/04/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS ELDORADO RESORTS ‘B+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,195 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 14,995 shares with $2.85 million value, down from 17,190 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.5. About 16.87 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management Adds Aptiv, Exits Praxair, Cuts Apple: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s new Mac Pro to launch in 2019 – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US; 30/05/2018 – Variety: Apple Orders Emily Dickinson Series With Hailee Steinfeld Set to Star; 01/05/2018 – Apple reported $13 billion in revenue from Greater China during its second fiscal quarter – a 21% year-over-year spike. Tim Cook said that the iPhone X, “was the most popular smartphone in all of China last quarter; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inverness Counsel Ltd has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Broderick Brian C owns 48,037 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Ws Mngmt Lllp has invested 1.82% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Delta Management Limited Com reported 29,663 shares. Thompson Invest has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Night Owl Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 1,859 shares. 870,573 were reported by Uss Invest Ltd. Moreover, Davenport And Lc has 0.96% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 3.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 2.28% or 67,926 shares. Df Dent And owns 31,745 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gam Holding Ag owns 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,050 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 2.86% or 24,092 shares in its portfolio. Cubic Asset Management Lc reported 1.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity. Another trade for 1,521 shares valued at $255,087 was made by LEVINSON ARTHUR D on Friday, February 1.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) stake by 2,600 shares to 3,340 valued at $2.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 48,138 shares and now owns 377,127 shares. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) was raised too.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Cascend Securities on Thursday, June 20. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, June 4 with “Buy”. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Wednesday, January 30 with “Buy” rating.

Among 6 analysts covering Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Eldorado Resorts had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Nomura. The stock has “Hold” rating by Nomura on Thursday, February 28. J.P. Morgan maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Deutsche Bank. Roth Capital maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Jefferies maintained Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Macquarie Research.

Analysts await Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ERI’s profit will be $47.41M for 19.08 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Eldorado Resorts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.49% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 1.39 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 24,539 shares. Sei Investments invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Us Retail Bank De holds 824 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt reported 50 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI). Gideon Advsr holds 0.26% or 15,320 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Proshare Limited Liability stated it has 12,537 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 325,946 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 13,830 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt, California-based fund reported 409,907 shares. Swiss Natl Bank has 0% invested in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) for 91,644 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 0.03% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) or 1.96M shares.