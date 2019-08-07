Mcrae Capital Management Has Cut Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding By $358,160; Shorts at RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (RTLLF) Raised By 6.67%

RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) had an increase of 6.67% in short interest. RTLLF’s SI was 4,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.67% from 4,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 48 days are for RATIONAL AG LANDSBERG AM LECH ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)’s short sellers to cover RTLLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.49% or $44.75 during the last trading session, reaching $645.25. About 2 shares traded. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 2,035 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 51,083 shares with $8.99M value, down from 53,118 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $120.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.26 during the last trading session, reaching $188.81. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.03% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. The company has market cap of $7.31 billion. It operates in two divisions, RATIONAL and FRIMA. It has a 41.83 P/E ratio. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 384,009 were reported by Cornerstone Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Bartlett And Commerce Lc reported 199,317 shares or 1.34% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Gw Henssler & Associates Limited invested in 0.02% or 1,471 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,501 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 1.81% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moors & Cabot holds 21,972 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Provident Inv accumulated 55,552 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Heritage Investors Corporation accumulated 0.17% or 16,235 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc holds 65,180 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company holds 2,900 shares. Ssi Inv holds 0.02% or 1,286 shares in its portfolio. Cap International invested in 0.08% or 1.10 million shares. National Bank Of Hawaii has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,808 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, March 21 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21100 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $195 target in Friday, March 29 report. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.60 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI) stake by 42,540 shares to 331,156 valued at $4.94 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) stake by 10,125 shares and now owns 12,759 shares. Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) was raised too.