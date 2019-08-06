Mcrae Capital Management Has Boosted Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Holding by $595,560; Cerner (CERN) Holder Torray Cut Position

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 42,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 331,156 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, up from 288,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 93,629 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI); 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cerner (CERN) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 69,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 181,214 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37M, down from 251,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cerner for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 2.78M shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care

Since May 6, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $34,446 activity.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 4,898 shares to 91,179 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,255 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 27.24 million shares or 2.62% more from 26.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Management Limited reported 124,459 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 1,937 shares. First Manhattan reported 35,600 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) for 12,262 shares. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 2.70 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cornerstone, Washington-based fund reported 69 shares. Brandywine Glob Management Ltd Liability has 11,195 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% stake. Brinker has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Lsv Asset reported 413,783 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 13,091 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI). Verus Prtn reported 10,019 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 133 shares.

More notable recent Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Equinix Inc (EQIX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:LBAI – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Lakeland Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Annual Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $200.08M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Capital Management has invested 1.52% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 1,982 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability holds 70,690 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 8,201 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 33,760 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability stated it has 29,981 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc accumulated 3,362 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny owns 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Auxier Asset holds 87,290 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited holds 5,769 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 33.06M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 1.02 million shares. Natixis Advsrs LP accumulated 0.44% or 874,845 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1.77M shares.