Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Its Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW) by $533,882 as Share Value Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Raised Stake by $350,766

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $96.72. About 615,703 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 17/04/2018 – J.P. Morgan Expands Beta Strategies Team with Hire of Alistair Lowe; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: AUSTRALIAN ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 19/04/2018 – @karenfinerman is looking for another home run with a Fast Pitch on $LOW; 01/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: REASONABLE TO EXPECT NEXT RATE MOVE WILL BE UP; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY18 Effective Income Tax Rate About 25.5%; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s board of directors is actively searching for Niblock’s replacement; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney’s Ellison ‘To Pursue Another Opportunity With Lowe’s Cos.’

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 36,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 6.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 09/03/2018 – KBR Takes Part in More than $32 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 24/04/2018 – Argentine Energy Company Goes Paperless with Xplore XSLATE B10 Fully Rugged Tablets; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 85C; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q More Personal Computing Revenue $9.92B; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: DELAY ON CERTAIN OPS LIMITED TO SOME REGIONS; 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Barrons.com which released: “Making the Case for Home Depot and Loweâ€™s Stock – Barron’s” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Culp, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:CULP) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Care About SPX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SPXC) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of stock. The insider WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mngmt reported 7,911 shares. 5,102 are owned by Hyman Charles D. 1,436 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management reported 1.31% stake. Argi Limited Liability Corp reported 3,060 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 144,051 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Acg Wealth has 0.27% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 18,244 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Financial Bank has 0.81% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 55,673 shares. First City Inc owns 10,861 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Btr Capital invested in 117,102 shares or 2.46% of the stock. 3,108 were reported by Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv. Sandy Spring Financial Bank holds 0.59% or 63,987 shares. Dana Advisors holds 17,985 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 287 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Biondo Inv Llc has 58,980 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,600 shares to 3,340 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 2,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,345 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.59 billion for 11.97 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38,503 shares to 21,137 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,002 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).