Mcrae Capital Management Decreased Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; 3 Bullish Analysts Covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 43.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,062 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 10,613 shares with $708,000 value, down from 18,675 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $58.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.73M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 08/05/2018 – CURACAO FACES ‘POTENTIAL CRISIS’ FROM LEGAL DISPUTE BETWEEN CONOCO AND VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips Owed $2.04 B in Its Dispute With PDVSA; 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 07/03/2018 – RPT-CERAWEEK-U.S. shale and OPEC share steak in uneasy truce at Houston dinner; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Drilled Six Wells on Alaska’s Western North Slope; 02/04/2018 – COP RECENTLY BOUGHT ~35K NET ACRES IN MONTNEY PLAY FOR ~$120M; 18/05/2018 – BP Is Said in Talks to Take Conoco’s U.K. Field in Swap Deal; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

Among 3 analysts covering Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Endeavour Mining had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 12. See Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) latest ratings:

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Societe Generale. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. JP Morgan maintained the shares of COP in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 4. Mizuho upgraded the shares of COP in report on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12.

