Mcrae Capital Management Cut Stake in Conocophillips (COP) by $532,092 as Stock Value Declined; Northeast Financial Consultants Upped Its Blackstone Mtg Tr (Prn) (BXMT) Position by $3.37 Million

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) (BXMT) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 99,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.05 million, up from 423,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 489,537 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 8,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,613 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, down from 18,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 4.40 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: Will Pursue Enforcement and Seek Fincl Recovery of Its Award to the Full Extent of the Law; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 07/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS SAYS IT WILL PURSUE ‘ALL AVAILABLE LEGAL AVENUES’ TO OBTAIN ‘FULL AND FAIR COMPENSATION’ FOR EXPROPRIATED ASSETS IN VENEZUELA; 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS ANNOUNCES RULING FROM INTL ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE NON-BINDING PROPOSAL ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE OPENS 2018 ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 06/05/2018 – Lee Saks: PDVSA DIVERTING OIL TANKERS AWAY FROM THE CARIBBEAN TO AVOID FURTHER RETENTION OF ITS OIL BY CONOCOPHILLIPS -SOURCE:; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc, which manages about $2.86B and $900.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded F (FDN) by 14,790 shares to 202,830 shares, valued at $28.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VFH) by 439,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 21,600 shares to 165,300 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tapestry Inc by 15,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.58 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.