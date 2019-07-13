Mcrae Capital Management Continues to Hold Position in Quanta Svcs (PWR); Microsoft (MSFT) Position Has Upped by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 4,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 158,762 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 154,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft Pay; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 143,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.43B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 834,753 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has declined 2.25% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 EPS $2.07-EPS $2.47; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Rev $9.95B-$10.55B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $815.4M-$917M; 30/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Earnings at Taiwan’s contract electronics manufacturers are sinking under the weight of surging costs, production problems with the iPhone, and trade tensions between the U.S. and mainland China; 11/05/2018 – Apple supplier Quanta braces for negative impact of trade dispute

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,035 shares to 51,083 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,995 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quanta Services: A Small-Cap Company That Is Worth A Look – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” on January 12, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Different Ways for Newcomers to Buy S&P 500 Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Apple vs. Microsoft – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/18/2019: FB, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,781 shares to 235,159 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 22,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,785 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Ltd Partnership reported 15,900 shares. Woodmont Counsel Ltd Liability Com stated it has 65,710 shares. Comgest Glob Sas accumulated 1.04M shares. Kings Point Cap holds 2.88% or 123,038 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.25M shares or 5.36% of its portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry & holds 379,978 shares. New England Research & Mngmt Inc owns 1.19% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,934 shares. Hall Kathryn A, a California-based fund reported 5,861 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.84% or 365,961 shares in its portfolio. 795 are owned by Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Llc. Main Street Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks accumulated 1.11M shares. Mcf holds 0.43% or 21,161 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palladium Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 3.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).