Mcrae Capital Management Boosted Quanta Svcs (PWR) Holding; Independent Bank (IBCP)’s Sentiment Is 0.97

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) stake by 15.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mcrae Capital Management Inc acquired 21,600 shares as Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR)'s stock declined 7.40%. The Mcrae Capital Management Inc holds 165,300 shares with $6.24 million value, up from 143,700 last quarter. Quanta Svcs Inc now has $4.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.04M shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500.

Independent Bank Corp (IBCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 57 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 59 decreased and sold their stakes in Independent Bank Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 17.82 million shares, up from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Independent Bank Corp in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 47 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25M for 9.98 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 11.4% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation for 1.83 million shares. Clover Partners L.P. owns 110,252 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 1.65% invested in the company for 1.00 million shares. The Virginia-based Fj Capital Management Llc has invested 1.32% in the stock. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P., a Missouri-based fund reported 232,420 shares.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company has market cap of $448.87 million. The firm also offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It has a 11.41 P/E ratio. It also provides title insurance, and investment and insurance services; and acquires and services payment plans used by clients to purchase vehicle service contracts provided and administered by third parties.

The stock increased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 71,041 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) has declined 12.87% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.87% the S&P500.