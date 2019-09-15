Mcmillion Capital Management Trimmed Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $312,417; Share Price Rose; As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, First Dallas Securities Has Lifted by $340,550 Its Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 94,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Airlines Reports April 2018 Traffic Statistics; 19/04/2018 – Diffeo Announces Availability of Collaborative Intelligence for Microsoft Exchange and Windows Shared Drives; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Asset holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 43,247 shares. 1.34M were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks stated it has 91,722 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 12.50M shares. 71,010 were reported by Toth Financial Advisory. 92,591 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt. Cs Mckee LP holds 180,800 shares. Harvest Capital holds 5,548 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd owns 13,785 shares. 10 has 35,120 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt LP owns 192,500 shares. Valicenti Advisory, a New York-based fund reported 2,234 shares. Reilly Fin Advsr Llc holds 0.44% or 24,961 shares. Moreover, Pennsylvania has 1.37% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 239,531 shares. Wills Fincl Group stated it has 19,591 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westchester Cap Management holds 91,872 shares or 4.82% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Co holds 28,622 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Management owns 0.57% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13,230 shares. Weybosset And Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,753 shares. Fort Washington Oh accumulated 2.74M shares. Ims reported 17,656 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. 107,667 are held by Tompkins Financial Corp. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 32,180 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Hanlon Investment Management reported 3,392 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Com has 0.34% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,845 shares. Riverbridge Limited Liability Com accumulated 796,242 shares. Garrison Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.17% or 2,451 shares. Vulcan Value Limited Liability Company has 2.64 million shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Lc has 55,605 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.