Mcmillion Capital Management Raised Position in Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW) as Stock Value Rose; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Boosted Stake in Williams Cos (WMB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Williams Cos (WMB) by 13.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 11,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 96,776 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.71 billion, up from 85,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Williams Cos for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – FITCH PLACES WILLIAMS COS. ON RATING WATCH POSITIVE; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS PARTNERS STATEMENT ON FERC POLICY REVISION; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 740.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 140,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 159,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 18,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.98 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 577 shares to 22,851 shares, valued at $11.52 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust S&P Global Materials (MXI) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,004 shares, and cut its stake in Alerian Mlp Etf (AMLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $232,396 was bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. ARMSTRONG ALAN S also bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400.