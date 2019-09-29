Mcmillion Capital Management Maintains Stake in Medical Pptys Trust Com (MPW); Allen Investment Management Has Increased Its General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $5.55 Million

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com (MPW) by 740.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc bought 140,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% . The institutional investor held 159,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 18,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Medical Pptys Trust Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.42 million shares traded. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has risen 23.94% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MPW News: 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q Normalized FFO/Shr 36c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC. AGREES TO SELL EQUITY INVESTMENT IN ERNEST HEALTH, INC. TO ONE EQUITY PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust 1Q EPS 25c; 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC – CERTAIN MEMBERS OF ERNEST MANAGEMENT ALSO AGREED TO SELL REMAINING ERNEST INTERESTS TO OEP; 03/05/2018 – Medical Properties Trust Sees FY18 EPS $1-EPS $1.04; 03/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST INC QTRLY SHR $0.25; 21/04/2018 DJ Medical Properties Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPW); 30/05/2018 – MEDICAL PROPERTIES SEES PROCEEDS $175M; 01/05/2018 – Invesque Inc. Closes on Previously Announced Acquisition of Toronto Based Mohawk Medical Properties REIT

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 656.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 30,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 35,326 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.42M, up from 4,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10 million shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS DEAL NOW VALUED AT $9.7B INCL DEBT; 17/05/2018 – General Dynamics Access Event Set By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SEES DELIVERIES OF G600 BEGINNING IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Boosts CSRA Offer Price to $41.25/Share; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS & CSRA AMEND MERGER PACT TO BOOST OFFER PRICE; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES CO WITH A SYNDICATED $7.5 BLN, 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 20/03/2018 – GD TO USE LOAN TO FOR GEN. CORP PURPOSES INCL. DEAL FINANCING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.69, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MPW shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 305.35 million shares or 0.01% less from 305.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru reported 5.31M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 374,740 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prudential Fin invested 0.08% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Metropolitan Life Insur Com New York owns 132,748 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 255,905 shares. Davenport & Communications Limited Com holds 0.01% or 70,927 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,435 shares stake. Moreover, Axa has 0.03% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 49,274 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.06% stake. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 261,400 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) for 1.93M shares. Welch Group Limited Liability reported 9,669 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 42,467 shares.

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32 billion and $3.50B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,280 shares to 77,761 shares, valued at $11.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 6,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,363 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma owns 3,810 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Inv Lp reported 0.81% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 147,762 shares. Invesco has invested 0.21% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Conning has 1.27% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 210,949 shares. Hennessy Inc holds 15,200 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mgmt holds 0.9% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 6,550 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 40,703 shares. Oarsman Cap holds 0.21% or 2,490 shares. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 12,070 shares. Leavell Invest reported 0.25% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited reported 11,377 shares. Carnegie Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.12% or 10,474 shares in its portfolio. Of Oklahoma owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,735 shares. Bessemer Group invested in 0.02% or 35,696 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.