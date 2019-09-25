Mcmillion Capital Management Has Decreased Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Holding by $323,796; Stock Price Rose; General Electric Co (GE) Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $781,680 as Shares Rose

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $389.53. About 105,291 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/05/2018 – Pfister Energy Completes Production On Lockheed Martin’s Largest Solar Field; 27/04/2018 – Lockheed Wins $828.7 Million U.S. Army Contract; 20/04/2018 – Martin Soong: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 24/04/2018 – Meanwhile, Lockheed $LMT saying problems with F-35 jets not being accepted by pentagon. F-35 another top revenue program of $MRCY Mercury. Looking fwd to their view on it later in addition to SEWIP; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN SAYS TURKEY HAS A PROGRAM OF 100 F35 AIRCRAFT; FIRST AIRCRAFT ROLLOUT IN A COUPLE OF WEEKS – BERNSTEIN CONF CALL; 11/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting Lockheed F-35 jets over repair cost dispute; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 18/04/2018 – TATA ADVANCED, LOCKHEED MARTIN START BONDING FACILITY IN INDIA; 20/04/2018 – Sheila A. Smith: Exclusive: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 78,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 47,375 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $497,000, down from 125,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.98. About 6.11 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 11/04/2018 – Cowen predicts General Electric will report earnings below expectations for its first-quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine failure forces Southwest emergency landing in Philadelphia; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 24/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 14/05/2018 – Pimco Adds VICI Properties Inc., Cuts GE: 13F; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Transportation Rev $872M; 25/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Movies, Shoes; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 19/04/2018 – General Electric sets out on road to regaining investors’ trust

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,087 shares to 51,730 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 17.27 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. 6,500 shares valued at $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 55,248 shares were bought by HORTON THOMAS W, worth $498,337 on Monday, August 12. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Timko Thomas S also bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by Strazik Scott.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alibaba, Costco, GE, US Steel And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Reuters.com with their article: “General Electric wins partial dismissal of shareholder lawsuit – Reuters” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: The PK AirFinance Sale Could Energize Bulls – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Baker Hughes, a GE Company a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Core Laboratories N.V. – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Assocs Incorporated invested in 66,234 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 236,329 shares. First Personal Fincl owns 5,803 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Inv Counsel Inc invested in 75,051 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Limited Liability has 1.37% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 609,430 shares. Janney Capital Limited Com has invested 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 381,073 were accumulated by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Narwhal Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 8,141 shares. Gideon Capital Advsr Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 73,158 shares. Meritage Mngmt has 17,200 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 69,284 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Lp accumulated 1.96M shares. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 113,646 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 19,483 shares. 233,646 were reported by Hrt Limited Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Associate stated it has 0.83% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 137,339 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White, a Virginia-based fund reported 827 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Company Lc reported 13,563 shares stake. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.13% or 738 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 164,726 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc has invested 0.03% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Com owns 5,574 shares. 1,401 were reported by Srb. Maple Cap invested in 0.29% or 3,509 shares. Northern Tru reported 3.15M shares. Advisory Serv Inc has invested 0.17% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fin Consulate holds 0.51% or 3,145 shares. Interocean Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.13% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,987 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.36 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.