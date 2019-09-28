Mcmillion Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $312,417; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Shareholder Archford Capital Strategies Lifted Holding

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 51.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 991 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88M, up from 656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73 million shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 28/03/2018 – Hopes are high for Amazon’s entry into health care-as long as they don’t ‘pull a Facebook’; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 17/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Emanuel on Amazon visit: `City is ready’; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE REDUCED AMZN, ECA, BIIB, NKTR, AVGO IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – Amazon should not be labeled a monopoly for being an effective retailer: Larry Summers; 04/04/2018 – Amazon strengthens DC defences; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications™ to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 2,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 92,048 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.33M, down from 94,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENTERPRISES A SOLUTION INTEGRATING CO’S MOBILITY AND SECURITY WITH MICROSOFT’S CLOUD AND PRODUCTIVITY PRODUCTS; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenbrier Prtn Capital Mgmt Llc owns 80,000 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. 32,761 were reported by Keystone Financial Planning. Altfest L J accumulated 52,031 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Hitchwood Capital Ltd Partnership owns 300,000 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Rockland Tru Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 161,705 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barton Management holds 28,127 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Causeway Capital Limited Com has invested 2.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 1.73M shares. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.64 million shares. Pure Financial Advsr reported 9,244 shares. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage has 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fca Tx has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Earnest Partners Limited Liability invested in 0% or 3,590 shares. Cap Growth Mngmt LP holds 3.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 324,000 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45M and $274.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,239 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $649,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 2,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,071 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Management reported 7,020 shares stake. David R Rahn Associates holds 5.75% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,661 shares. Jnba Advsrs holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,106 shares. Academy Cap Management Tx owns 323 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Cooperman Leon G holds 7,500 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 3,345 shares. Martin Currie has 3,500 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.03% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,187 shares. M&R Cap Management has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,743 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 1,345 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 2.8% or 34,065 shares in its portfolio. Cullinan Assocs, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,504 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 305 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 1.18M shares.