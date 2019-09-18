Mcmillion Capital Management Cut Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Position by $323,796; Stock Value Rose; Baker Ellis Asset Management Trimmed Xylem (XYL) Holding by $431,600; Share Price Declined

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 76.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1,598 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134,000, down from 6,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 598,191 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73 million, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $393.98. About 952,297 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 20/04/2018 – ABS-CBN News Channel: Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 18/04/2018 – Sikorsky Announces its German lndustrialization for the Country’s New Heavy Lift Helicopter Competition; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Alongside Lockheed Martin to Enhance US Army’s Training and Maintenance Program; 13/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $1.5 BILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP SEES 2018 NET SALES $50,350 MLN $51,850 MLN; 12/04/2018 – HM Dunn AeroSystems, a Gridiron Capital, LLC Portfolio Company, Names Anderson Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $509,534 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Cap Limited holds 5,390 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 25,414 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,198 shares. Moreover, Rothschild And Asset Mgmt Us has 0.34% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 88,892 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr Inc owns 75,117 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs Incorporated, West Virginia-based fund reported 1,095 shares. Gideon Capital owns 4,516 shares. 61,332 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corporation. Eagleclaw Managment holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,561 shares. Sigma Counselors accumulated 965 shares. Duncker Streett And holds 2,573 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsr owns 7,569 shares. Utd Asset Strategies has 0.43% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,119 shares.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 EPS, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42 billion for 19.58 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Lockheed Martin Corporation’s (NYSE:LMT) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lockheed wins $2.43B F-35 contract modification – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall Street drops after Saudi attacks, energy stocks spike – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $376.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,638 shares to 65,167 shares, valued at $13.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,310 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs stated it has 2,500 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prtn has 6,046 shares. Cambridge Invest Advsr invested in 0% or 6,466 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 6,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability reported 6,324 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Headinvest Ltd Liability Com reported 2,595 shares. First Personal Financial Serv invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Sei Invs has invested 0.02% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 129,106 shares. 7,692 were reported by Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Blackrock reported 0.05% stake. Cannell Peter B invested in 8,592 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 2.62M shares. Mufg Americas Corp invested in 0% or 52 shares.