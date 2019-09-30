Mcmillion Capital Management Cut Its Lockheed Martin Com (LMT) Position by $323,796; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Robotti Robert Has Trimmed Stake by $7.22 Million

Robotti Robert decreased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 59.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robotti Robert sold 902,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 626,569 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robotti Robert who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (LMT) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc sold 892 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10,270 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, down from 11,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $387.87. About 751,895 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin takes the lion’s share of DoD funds with nearly 90 percent of revenue coming from the federal government; 30/05/2018 – LMT APPLYING TAX SAVINGS INTO PENSIONS, R&D, EMPLOYEE TRAINING; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 18/04/2018 – Defense Department: Lockheed Martin Awarded $928M Contract for Hypersonic Conventional Strike Weapon; 11/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 21/05/2018 – Michele Evans Named Aeronautics Deputy Executive Vice President; 03/04/2018 – NASA hands massive supersonic contract to Lockheed Martin, with one catch: No sonic boom; 27/04/2018 – AIRSHOW-U.S. Marines, Sikorsky eye contract for more CH-53K helicopters soon; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 19/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin just got one step closer to handing hypersonic weapons to the U.S. Air Force

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.28 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt has invested 0.11% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.23% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). First State Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 3,468 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 22,069 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 0.94% or 3,802 shares. Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 24,375 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc owns 1.51% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 6,965 shares. Camarda Financial Lc holds 511 shares. Johnson Finance holds 0.16% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 4,994 shares. Bancorporation holds 325,363 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Anchor Ltd Liability Com owns 3,420 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth holds 0.01% or 55 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 133 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 73,792 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Limited has invested 0.32% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Boeing Gets Almost $1 Billion to Keep the A-10 “Warthog” Flying – The Motley Fool” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeingâ€™s Caret lands again on Fortune list of most powerful women – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin: Powerful Company Equals Powerful Dividend Hikes – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ensco Rowan Is Clearly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnscoRowan: Potential First Steps Of The Combined Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ensco Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Recently merged offshore drilling services co. to change name – Houston Business Journal” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Offshore Drilling Stocks Are Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.