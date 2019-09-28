Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding by $308,142; Stock Rose; Shareholder Samlyn Capital Lifted Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stake

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 5,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 880,335 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Dietary Supplement Company for $700M; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 14/03/2018 – Kingsford® Charcoal And Major League Baseball™ Celebrate That Opening Day Is Back; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 27/03/2018 – Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Sales Up About 3%; Had Seen Up 1%-3%; 07/05/2018 – Former CFO Centered Clorox’s Business on the Domestic Market

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 8.17M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $102.81 million, up from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.09M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ICICI Bank files intervention application in Gitanjali Gems case in NCLT – Business Standard; 18/04/2018 – Business Std.in: ICICI Bank chairman meets MFs over succession plan, if Kochhar steps down; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-India cenbank’s probe in 2016 had flagged concerns about ICICI Bank’s dealings with Videocon – Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – Times of India: Worried fund houses meet ICICI chairman, discuss CEO succession; 28/03/2018 – Times of India: India’s ICICI Bank board backs CEO amid nepotism rumours; 07/05/2018 – Correct: ICICI Bank 4Q Consolidated Net Profit INR11.41 Bln vs. INR20.82 Bln a Year Earlier; 30/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – TO SET UP PROBE HEADED BY INDEPENDENT PERSON INTO ADDITIONAL WHISLEBLOWER COMPLAINT ALLEGING NON-ADHERENCE OF CODE OF CONDUCT BY MD, CEO; 12/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Sebi initiates probe into alleged corporate governance breaches at ICICI; 07/04/2018 – Times of India: ICICI board’s clean chit to Kochhar too hasty?; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp by 1.72M shares to 841,171 shares, valued at $30.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 287,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,894 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

