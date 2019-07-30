Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed Holding in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) as Market Value Declined; All-Stars Investment LTD Decreased Its Holding in Yy (YY) as Market Valuation Declined

All-Stars Investment Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. All-Stars Investment Ltd sold 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86 million, down from 320,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. All-Stars Investment Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.25. About 393,760 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 30,626 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q INTEREST EXPENSE 16.7B RUPEES; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 793.1 MLN PESOS VS 648.5 MLN PESOS; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 30/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – APPROVED DECLARATION OF CASH DIVIDENDS OF 1.60 PESOS PER SHARE

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.65 EPS, down 18.72% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.03 per share. YY’s profit will be $130.15M for 9.73 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.57% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares to 22,419 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Advsrs Inc holds 6,511 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Heartland Incorporated invested 1.17% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Glenmede Na holds 987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mgmt Lc reported 416,243 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt stated it has 90,064 shares. Palladium Partners Limited Company accumulated 17,071 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0.01% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 69,327 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard holds 9.90M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 13,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 105,638 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 5,530 shares. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.25M for 14.62 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.