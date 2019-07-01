Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Trimmed By $1.97 Million Its Brinker Intl (EAT) Position; Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Covered By 1 Bulls

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 78.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 7.64%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 11,943 shares with $530,000 value, down from 56,688 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $38.94. About 456,120 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 09/05/2018 – FIRST LOOK: Chili’s Debuts Custom Fascinators and Cufflinks for the Royal Wedding; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 12/05/2018 – Notice of Unauthorized Access to Chili’s® Grill & Bar Guest Data; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion

Among 11 analysts covering Centrica PLC (LON:CNA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. Centrica PLC had 25 analyst reports since January 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Thursday, March 14. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 8 report. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Monday, January 7, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Goldman Sachs. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of CNA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. See Centrica plc (LON:CNA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Centrica plc shares while 51 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 268.58 million shares or 0.31% less from 269.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth accumulated 140,187 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 229,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 0% or 12 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 1,266 shares in its portfolio. 3,039 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% in Centrica plc (LON:CNA). Stanley has 0.52% invested in Centrica plc (LON:CNA) for 49,650 shares. Prudential holds 311,833 shares. Bluemountain Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Centrica plc (LON:CNA) for 23 shares. Strs Ohio reported 11,198 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Centrica plc (LON:CNA). Federated Pa has 19,542 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 51,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Miller Howard stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Centrica plc (LON:CNA). First Tru Advisors L P holds 856,594 shares.

The stock increased 0.91% or GBX 0.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 88.58. About 24.49M shares traded. Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has 0.00% since July 1, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 21/04/2018 – DJ CNA Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNA); 19/03/2018 – ASIA CEMENT VENTURE TO INVEST NT$60B IN OFFSHORE WIND FARM: CNA; 07/05/2018 – CNA Relocates its Chicago Branch to New CNA Center; 07/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 percent; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 30/04/2018 – CNA Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 05/03/2018 ACORD Solutions Group, Miller, CNA Hardy And VIPR Partner To Connect U.S. MGA’s And London Carriers By Offering Straight-Throug; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN PRESIDENT TO NAME KAOHSIUNG MAYOR AS CHIEF AIDE: CNA; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS $1.03, EST. 91C

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy firm in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, North America, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of 5.15 billion GBP. The firm operates through Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & ServicesÂ–North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation, and Centrica Storage divisions. It has a 27.68 P/E ratio. It supplies gas and electricity to residential, business, and industrial customers, as well as provision of energy-related services; and engages in the power generation activities.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $211,802 activity. Lousignont Charles A also bought $111,370 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) on Wednesday, February 6. 800 shares were bought by Baltes Kelly C., worth $33,396 on Wednesday, January 30.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 1,995 shares to 19,562 valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) stake by 3,439 shares and now owns 27,835 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.99 million for 7.16 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.