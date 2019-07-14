Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Altavista Wealth Management Raised Its Stake by $542,900

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80M, up from 2,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Former Apple Employees Reflect on Siris Squandered Lead Over Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant (Joe; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Lays Out Plans for Second Fulfillment Center in Australia; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 17/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos takes a jab at President Trump in his tweet praising @washingtonpost for its Pulitzer win; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’ And the ACLU is furious; 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is sitting on at least $12.4 billion of future revenue; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 77.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 9,678 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,737 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $371,000, down from 12,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $4.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.36. About 4.15 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR LATIN AMERICAN MINING SALES SURGE 179% FEB-APRIL; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar lifts 2018 outlook on robust global demand; 05/04/2018 – Trade fight mounts as Trump threatens $100 bln more in China tariffs; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM; 06/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR HEAD OF IR AMY CAMPBELL SPEAKS IN PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 18/04/2018 – Some of the major market leaders getting back in the saddle again! $AMZN $BA $CAT $GOOGL and $NVDA all surging and nearing their recent highs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS STEEL COSTS CONTINUE TO INCREASE– CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Financial Serv stated it has 15,100 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 4,509 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Incorporated Adv invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). First Allied Advisory Service invested in 28,628 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.05% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Broderick Brian C reported 0.19% stake. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 86,371 shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 12,523 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough & accumulated 9,532 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.29% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Griffin Asset stated it has 14,785 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability owns 286 shares. Haverford Tru owns 6,343 shares. Wealth Planning accumulated 11,070 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 52,653 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares to 40,874 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,826 are held by Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 8,494 shares. Marathon Management owns 477 shares. Jbf Cap Incorporated owns 4.45% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,000 shares. C V Starr accumulated 1,500 shares or 8.69% of the stock. Jag Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 4% or 13,785 shares in its portfolio. 95 are held by Estabrook Capital Management. Private Advisors reported 1,091 shares. 201,485 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company. 1,453 are held by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt. Bb&T holds 24,712 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Moreover, E&G Lp has 0.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,009 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 210 were accumulated by Orleans Mngmt Corp La. Kemnay Advisory holds 20,248 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 3,146 shares to 47,325 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.