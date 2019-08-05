Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Stake in Brinker Intl (EAT) Decreased as Stock Value Declined; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Value Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased by $2.25 Million Its Stake

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $92.3. About 579,562 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 27/04/2018 – Scholar Rock Holding Corp. Shareholders Include Fidelity, Polaris Venture Partners, Arch Venture Fund, Artal International; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and Preclinical Research; 21/05/2018 – Arlington Capital Partners Agrees to Sell Polaris Alpha to Parsons; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tissue Sarcoma

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 78.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 44,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 11,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $530,000, down from 56,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 776,690 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 20/03/2018 – Brinker Capital Launches On-Site Broadcast Studio to Connect with Global Media Outlets; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.03; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $33,640 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Lousignont Charles A bought $111,370.

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chegg: The Customer Cannot Afford To Pay – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Chili’s Owner Is Buying Back Franchises – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Projecting Lower Lows For Brinker – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Dates for Disney Investors to Circle in August – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brinker International edges higher after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.61 million for 7.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Polaris Industries Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Black Girls Ride Proves the Future of Motorsports is Female with NOLA Takeover – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

