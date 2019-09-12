Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Raised Caci Intl (CACI) Position; Nokota Management LP Lowered By $34.55 Million Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Holding

Nokota Management Lp decreased Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nokota Management Lp sold 909,095 shares as Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Nokota Management Lp holds 1.25M shares with $48.24 million value, down from 2.16 million last quarter. Gildan Activewear Inc now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 75,844 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN EXPECTS SOCKS BUSINESS TO DROP BY $70 MILLION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 16.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc acquired 1,731 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 12,379 shares with $2.53M value, up from 10,648 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.48B valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $217.04. About 28,275 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q EPS $2.56; 18/03/2018 – CACI International Raises 2018 View To Rev $4.4B-$4.5B; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 17/05/2018 – CACI Marketing Event Scheduled By Capital Alpha for May. 18; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable; 29/03/2018 – CACI to Demonstrate Innovative Electronic Warfare, Counter-UAS, Machine Learning, and Agile DevSecOps Solutions for Increased Naval Power at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS RATINGS OF CACI INT’L INCLUDING CFR OF Ba2, OU; 25/04/2018 – Sen. Inhofe: Inhofe Meets with CACI CEO Ken Asbury; 25/04/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL – AWARDED $145 MLN TASK ORDER TO SUPPORT U.S. ARMY INTELLIGENCE AND SECURITY COMMAND COUNTER INSURGENCY TARGETING PROGRAM

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. GIL’s profit will be $120.82 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 2.30M shares to 5.80 million valued at $1.70 billion in 2019Q2. It also upped Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) stake by 1.00 million shares and now owns 1.50 million shares. Us Foods Hldg Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mesirow Fincl has invested 1.52% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Cim Invest Mangement Incorporated owns 1,296 shares. Pnc Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.07% or 22,500 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 28,128 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.05% or 3,153 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,382 shares. Eulav Asset Mngmt has 5,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 0.07% stake. 620,841 were reported by State Street. Miles Cap invested 0.3% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Bank Of America De owns 199,024 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc reported 2,405 shares stake. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 3,440 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $230’s average target is 5.97% above currents $217.04 stock price. CACI Int`l had 8 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 20 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”.