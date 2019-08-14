Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Maintains Stake in Intuit (INTU); Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) Stock Value Rose While Schafer Cullen Capital Management Upped Its Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ambev Sa (Adr) (ABEV) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 501,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.33% . The hedge fund held 1.57 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ambev Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $4.755. About 223,435 shares traded. Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has risen 2.50% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.50% the S&P500. Some Historical ABEV News: 14/03/2018 – AMBEV SAYS CCU DEAL APPROVED BY ARGENTINA REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – Anheuser-Busch orders up to 800 hydrogen-fueled big rigs; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev sets out new goals for environmental shift; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 21/03/2018 – Anheuser-Busch’s $10 Billion Deal Spurs Hope for High-Grade Debt; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 30/04/2018 – M&G – Global Emerging Adds CCB, Exits SK Hynix, Cuts Ambev; 17/04/2018 – JGP Global Adds AB InBev, Exits Facebook, Cuts Kraft Heinz: 13F; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and SABMiller Acquisition (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ambev S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 17,438 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 16,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $275. About 29,897 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Reports 6% Increase in TurboTax Online Units: Raises Full-Year Consumer Group Guidance Range; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25,660 shares to 358,164 shares, valued at $21.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nn Group Nv (Adr) by 235,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF).

More notable recent Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ambev: The Company With A Strong Moat, Which Deserves More Attention – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ambev Shares May Have Bottomed Out At $4.00 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Facebook Beats Q2 Views – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mixed Results For Ambev – Seeking Alpha” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares to 5,735 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 9,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,737 shares, and cut its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Com invested 1.08% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation reported 1,031 shares. Assetmark reported 442 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Old Natl Bancorp In reported 7,766 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Savant Capital Lc accumulated 1,025 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Guardian Cap L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,745 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Limited holds 4,400 shares. Mig Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 935 shares. Bailard accumulated 2,693 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Ltd Co accumulated 110 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.23% or 458,075 shares. Salem Counselors has 81 shares.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Intuit (INTU) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Intuit (INTU) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn’t Overlook Intuit (INTU) – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 23, 2019.