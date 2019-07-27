Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered United Bankshares West V (UBSI) Holding by $1.39 Million as Shares Declined; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Share Value Rose, Two Creeks Capital Management LP Trimmed Holding by $51.22 Million

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 38.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp sold 147,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 231,878 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86M, down from 379,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $353.88. About 455,274 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – The Better Skin Co. Launches in Ulta Beauty Nationwide; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Sales, Income Jump; Adding Chanel to Mix

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.88. About 338,278 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 5.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK DIVIDEND 3 RUPEES/SHR; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 1-MONTH MCLR BY 15BPS TO 8.25% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK GROSS NPA 24.1%; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 PROFIT BEFORE TAX GROUP 105.26 BLN NAIRA VS 90.64 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q LOSS 2.6B RUPEES; 16/05/2018 – ASIA UNITED BANK CORP AUB.PS – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 1.68 BLN PESOS VS 1.54 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 7,332 shares. Parametrica Management Limited has 6,214 shares. Shell Asset Management Company invested in 0.01% or 16,010 shares. Paloma Management has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 13,900 shares. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 38,720 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,603 are held by Connable Office. Basswood Capital Management Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 180,165 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 151,791 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Llc owns 10,653 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 64,313 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Management Llc holds 1.99% or 758,556 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 53,931 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.03% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Guggenheim Capital Lc holds 24,115 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs owns 21,137 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,732 shares, and has risen its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

More notable recent United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Bank Chooses Verafin – Business Wire” on January 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could YogaWorks, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:YOGA) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 25, 2019. More interesting news about United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “United Bankshares, Inc. to Participate in D.A. Davidson 21st Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Bankshares (UBSI) to Report Q2 Results: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 EPS, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10M for 31.71 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 374,191 shares to 943,591 shares, valued at $103.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.