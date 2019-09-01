Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Its Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Holding by $2.23 Million; Market Value Declined; Cna Financial Has Decreased Stake in Axis Capital Holding (AXS) by $318,600 as Shares Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – QTRLY NET REVENUES $635.8 MLN VS $527.6 MLN; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Net $135.7M; 07/05/2018 – Pacific Expeditors Named Company Of The Year By The 2018 American Business Awards®; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON SAYS SHIPPERS WILL NEED TO REFINE THEIR FUTURE ORDER PROJECTIONS TO ALLEVIATE SOME OF CONSTRAINTS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70

Cna Financial Corp decreased its stake in Axis Capital Holding (AXS) by 10.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp sold 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 50,240 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75 million, down from 56,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Axis Capital Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.30 million shares traded or 158.73% up from the average. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has risen 12.47% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AXS News: 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB SMART APPOINTED INTERIM PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MARKETS DIVISION; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital Reports First Quarter Net Income of $63 Million, or $0.75 Per Diluted Common Share; Operating Income of $123; 31/05/2018 – AXIS Re Strengthens Commitment to Future Market Leadership; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – 4 MAJOR DIVISIONS WILL BE SUPPORTED BY 2 ENABLING TEAMS, REINSURANCE PRODUCTS AND REINSURANCE SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N – QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BLN; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 25/04/2018 – AXIS Capital 1Q Net $73.2M; 31/05/2018 – AXIS RE – ROB LOONEY TO LEAD REINSURANCE SERVICES, MEGAN THOMAS TO LEAD REINSURANCE PRODUCTS TEAM; 11/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 10,036 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited has invested 0% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Leavell Inv Management reported 0.07% stake. Grimes invested in 0.68% or 113,767 shares. Amica Retiree Tru holds 983 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp stated it has 0.04% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bb&T holds 0.15% or 109,609 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 52,233 shares stake. Long Road Investment Counsel Limited Company owns 41,400 shares. Ancora Ltd Company reported 0.08% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Neuberger Berman Lc holds 4,312 shares. Hartford Invest has 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Moreover, Baxter Bros has 0.13% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Captrust Financial Advsrs accumulated 2,590 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,740 shares to 40,932 shares, valued at $2.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,562 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 19,852 shares to 163,499 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,500 shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Var (NYSE:NOV).