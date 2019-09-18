Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Its Clorox Co Del (CLX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Realpage (RP) Holder Polar Securities Upped Position by $1.94 Million as Valuation Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 35.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 2,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 3,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, down from 5,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $155.54. About 822,305 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Clorox Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLX); 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 29/05/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED NUTRANEXT DEAL CREDIT NEG; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 33,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 349,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.59M, up from 316,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 322,539 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $29.17 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 79.82 million shares or 2.50% more from 77.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd holds 0.08% or 7,320 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank holds 5,202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Johnson Counsel has 22,443 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 318,529 shares. Massmutual Tru Commerce Fsb Adv holds 8,881 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability stated it has 6,148 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us Savings Bank De holds 4,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.1% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 9.00M shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership invested in 387,449 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 80,607 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc reported 1.73% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). 330,915 are owned by Cortina Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Legal General Grp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,425 shares.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Put) (NYSE:CM) by 135,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $23.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 72,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,401 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 1.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CLX’s profit will be $201.19 million for 24.30 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.89% negative EPS growth.

