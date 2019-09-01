Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake By $341,877; PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (PTNYF) Shorts Increased By 107.77%

PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTNYF) had an increase of 107.77% in short interest. PTNYF’s SI was 61,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 107.77% from 29,600 shares previously. With 187,700 avg volume, 0 days are for PARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PTNYF)’s short sellers to cover PTNYF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1202. About 154,760 shares traded or 127.77% up from the average. ParcelPal Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTNYF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) stake by 58.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 2,912 shares with $244,000 value, down from 7,031 last quarter. American Elec Pwr Co Inc now has $44.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 2.58M shares traded or 20.54% up from the average. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure

ParcelPal Technology Inc. provides on-demand local delivery services in Canada. The company has market cap of $9.19 million. The firm offers ParcelPal, an on-demand local delivery service application for restaurants, retail, and liquor stores to enable clients to order food, clothing, and alcohol through a merchant's Website. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Plus8 Global Ventures, Ltd.

Another recent and important ParcelPal Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTNYF) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Cannabis Stock News Daily Roundup July 18 – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is -1.08% below currents $91.15 stock price. American Electric Power had 16 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, April 8. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9900 target in Monday, August 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9100 target in Friday, August 16 report. The stock of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Ca has 60,995 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 1.73% or 282,400 shares. South Street Advsrs Lc holds 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 5,520 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,977 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0% or 100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 929,882 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 41,138 shares. Adage Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Legal And General Gru Public Ltd invested in 4.66M shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,502 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Management has 41,560 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 0.47% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 66,685 are owned by Guardian Advsrs L P. 1,560 are held by Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.32 million for 18.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Ishares Tr (IYG) stake by 9,343 shares to 133,487 valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) stake by 6,136 shares and now owns 40,874 shares. Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) was raised too.