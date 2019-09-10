Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lifted Its Intuit (INTU) Holding by $336,429 as Market Value Rose; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Decreased by $1.41 Million

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 201,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 772,821 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, down from 974,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 24,904 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 24/04/2018 Constellium Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 7.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 17,438 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 16,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $6.99 during the last trading session, reaching $268.91. About 106,680 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 31/05/2018 – QuickBooks Delivers Enhanced Payroll Services for Small Businesses; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares to 33,498 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,735 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parthenon Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,700 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 5,148 shares. Fred Alger invested in 0% or 468 shares. Kwmg Ltd has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 5 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.24% or 31,400 shares. American Group invested in 0.11% or 112,979 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement has 500,494 shares. Farmers Merchants has invested 0% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Advsr Cap Mgmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 910 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company accumulated 239,533 shares or 0.15% of the stock. National Pension Ser accumulated 263,488 shares or 0.26% of the stock. 97,614 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. Hanseatic accumulated 3,418 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 265,523 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Partners Management Com has invested 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.33M for 10.63 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.