Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lifted Fedex (FDX) Holding By $535,398; Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG)’s Sentiment Is 1

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 (NKG) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.20, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 11 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 11 trimmed and sold positions in Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.25 million shares, up from 1.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund 2 in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 7 New Position: 4.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Fedex Corp (FDX) stake by 43.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc acquired 2,958 shares as Fedex Corp (FDX)’s stock declined 8.13%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 9,732 shares with $1.77 million value, up from 6,774 last quarter. Fedex Corp now has $42.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.34% or $5.32 during the last trading session, reaching $164.38. About 2.05 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WETM-TV: BREAKING: Package bomb explodes at FedEx in Texas; 1 hurt; 29/05/2018 – FEDEX SAYS GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE WAS RECOGNIZED BASED ON UNDERPERFORMANCE OF FEDEX SUPPLY CHAIN BUSINESS DURING FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11; 09/04/2018 – FEDEX OFFICE SAYS EXTENDED LOCAL COURIER DELIVERY SERVICE, FEDEX SAMEDAY CITY, TO PORTLAND, FIRST MARKET COVERAGE IN OREGON; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 15/05/2018 – FedEx Corp Recommends Stockholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 02/04/2018 – FEDEX EXPRESS ANNOUNCES PURPLE RUNWAY — A FEDEX PATHWAYS PROGRAM

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund for 251,923 shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 47,645 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 0.47% invested in the company for 908,974 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 109,879 shares.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $131.22 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 13.34 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.61. About 31,261 shares traded or 51.70% up from the average. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) has risen 10.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.59% the S&P500.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity. $100,614 worth of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) was bought by Inglis John C on Friday, July 12.