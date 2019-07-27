Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Increases Holding in Netapp (NTAP); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Marco Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 4,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,446 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, up from 31,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.49M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – NetApp Hosts Financial Analyst Day on April 5, 2018; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 7,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,544 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10M, down from 82,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Extends Exceed XP Portfolio with New Grade for High Performance Coextrusion Films; 09/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281775 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, MURPHY AND QUEIROZ GALVAO WIN ONE BLOCK IN SERGIPE-ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Downstream Expansion Supported by Projected Demand Growth in Emerging Markets; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares to 33,498 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 38,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,137 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

