Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Increased Its Carnival (CCL) Holding; Shorts at Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (CLWT) Raised By 138.76%

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Carnival Corp (CCL) stake by 25.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc acquired 9,270 shares as Carnival Corp (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 45,681 shares with $2.32 million value, up from 36,411 last quarter. Carnival Corp now has $31.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.85% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 2.06M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival to Hold Conference Call on 1st Quarter Earnings; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 24/05/2018 – Carnival CEO Donald Sees ‘Great’ Environment for Cruise Industry (Video); 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 09/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN ADDITION, CARNIVAL PLC MAY FROM TIME TO TIME SELL DEBT SECURITIES; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival said it will join the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 19/03/2018 – W Virginia Gov: Governor and First Lady Justice announce plans for annual Easter Carnival; 20/04/2018 – Senior Executive Appointments and Promotions Announced for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Carnival Australia; 25/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: VITRAN Extends Hours for Carnival Week; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT) had an increase of 138.76% in short interest. CLWT’s SI was 42,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 138.76% from 17,800 shares previously. With 53,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s short sellers to cover CLWT’s short positions. The SI to Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited – Ordinary Shar’s float is 3.94%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 809 shares traded. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) has risen 2.20% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 9,678 shares to 2,737 valued at $371,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 3,539 shares and now owns 18,289 shares. Ishares Tr (IWB) was reduced too.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Wednesday, July 3 WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 20,000 shares. Shares for $997,267 were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival had 23 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CCL in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5000 target in Friday, June 21 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5200 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Buckingham Research. Nomura downgraded Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. The stock of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 1 by Berenberg.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burney has 98,054 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru accumulated 0.34% or 5,000 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Stoneridge Ptnrs Limited Co holds 106,212 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Brown Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.39% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Primecap Mngmt Ca accumulated 0.83% or 22.13M shares. Wright Serv Incorporated reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Cls Invests Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Bancshares Of The West accumulated 6,256 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0.03% or 3.55 million shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 934,338 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tradewinds Limited Company reported 702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot Incorporated stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mariner Llc owns 0.31% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 609,871 shares. Lsv Asset Management invested in 36,500 shares.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $7.77 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering. It has a 94.25 P/E ratio. It sells analytical instruments, such as chromatographs, mass spectrometers, flow injector analyzers, automated sample preparation workstations, and atomic spectrometers; environmental monitoring instruments comprising air and water quality monitoring instruments; sample pre-treatment equipment; and general purpose laboratory instruments consisting of water quality monitoring and analysis equipment.

