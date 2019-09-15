Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Increased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $302,258; As United Parcel Servic (UPS) Valuation Rose, Holder Davidson Investment Advisors Lowered by $313,326 Its Stake

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its stake in United Parcel Servic (UPS) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 3,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 119,960 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.39 million, down from 123,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in United Parcel Servic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Balearic Islands To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Positive; 16/03/2018 – DHL said it was launching a delivery service for online retailers in eight U.S. cities, as the logistics company takes a swipe at dominant players UPS and FedEx; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Package Rev $3.53B; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.34. About 1.09 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/04/2018 – DJ Darden Restaurants Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRI); 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $959.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 99,486 shares to 387,023 shares, valued at $9.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Takeda Pharmaceutica (TKPYY) by 191,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,278 shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt I (NASDAQ:SFM).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Fdx Advisors has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cap Planning Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.13% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Aqr Management Lc holds 0% or 5,514 shares. Hartford Mngmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Inv House Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 26,480 shares. 622 are held by River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Murphy Cap Mngmt holds 0.53% or 34,286 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Axa accumulated 316,825 shares. Raymond James Tru Na owns 56,876 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has invested 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.15% or 16,200 shares. Grimes Communication Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 81,638 shares. Advent Cap De invested in 0.11% or 55,000 shares.

