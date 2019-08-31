Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Holding in Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Lowered by $2.23 Million as Shares Declined; As Alliant Energy (LNT) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Zimmer Partners LP Has Decreased Its Stake

Zimmer Partners Lp decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 25.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp sold 369,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.84 million, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 771,390 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 17/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY- PLANS TO HAVE INVESTED $1.8 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE RENEWABLE ENERGY BY END OF 2020; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 52C; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy 1Q EPS 52c; 06/03/2018 Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) by 73.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 11,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, down from 40,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $71.1. About 438,154 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $0.76; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hsbc Hldg Pcl has 0.01% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 946,242 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 423,515 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 0.06% stake. Gru One Trading Lp holds 0% or 100 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 377,107 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody National Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 139,248 shares. Ashfield Capital Prns Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 28,475 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Limited accumulated 0% or 4,747 shares. Campbell Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 21,422 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,904 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 11,620 shares. Da Davidson & accumulated 8,247 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 19,700 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 1.96 million shares to 4.50M shares, valued at $133.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 749,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Alliant Energy, General Motors, Caterpillar and Deere & Company – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT), A Stock That Climbed 65% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NiSource’s (NI) Systematic Long-Term Investments Bode Well – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Avista (AVA) Files for Gas Cost Adjustment for Idaho Clients – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability has 36,609 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Cipher Cap Lp owns 88,243 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.03% or 251,738 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 814,836 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Tru has 122 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 131,403 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 502,597 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) owns 219 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd owns 0.04% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 69,559 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 415,660 shares. Fiduciary Management Wi owns 6.09M shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Johnson Grp invested 0.14% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.05% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has 23,132 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea Kenneth Fisher Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/6/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Global Partners LP (GLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 182,968 shares to 361,722 shares, valued at $27.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,446 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH).