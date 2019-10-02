Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Increased by $302,258; Apple (AAPL) Holder Kynikos Associates LP Cut Its Holding

Kynikos Associates Lp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 51.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp sold 8,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 8,267 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $993.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $219.9. About 12.66 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: First bit of software news: Apple’s releasing new versions of its iWork apps w/ support for Apple Pencil #AppleEvent – ! $AAPL; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO tells CNBC that he regrets selling Apple shares before the company rocketed to its current day valuation; 14/03/2018 – Google, Facebook and Apple face `digital tax’ on EU turnover; 12/04/2018 – Patently Apple: PACid Technologies Sues Samsung over Biometric Solutions for Galaxy Smartphones and beyond; 19/03/2018 – Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out of Doritos, Cheetos and other Frito-Lay products â€” and snack fans can blame PepsiCo Chief Executive Indra Nooyi for their less crunchy lunches; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 15/05/2018 – The Cable – Germany, Treasuries & Apple; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.39. About 941,475 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 27/04/2018 – DRI launches cybersecurity internship program in collaboration with SANS Institute; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). United Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 71,535 shares. Bessemer Securities Limited Liability Company has 1.22% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 24,084 shares. Smith Salley And Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,057 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust &, Japan-based fund reported 195,470 shares. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 4,793 shares. The Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ftb Advisors reported 0.88% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Baystate Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia has 14,939 shares. Td Asset holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 108,536 shares. Argent Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 2,595 are held by Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Inc Adv. 28,469 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust holds 17,198 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.43 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.