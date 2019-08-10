Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Upped Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $308,232; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position By $3.95 Million

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 10.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc acquired 4,281 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 43,325 shares with $3.14M value, up from 39,044 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $35.47B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $62.46. About 3.17M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 12/03/2018 – Cognizant Acquisition of Bolder Healthcare Solutions Expected to Close in 2; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 15.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 54,840 shares as Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Lateef Investment Management Lp holds 297,196 shares with $21.43 million value, down from 352,036 last quarter. Progressive Corp Ohio now has $47.12B valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports February 2018 Results; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 21,739 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc has invested 0.13% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Robecosam Ag has 120,111 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Llc has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.63 million shares. 107,787 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Mackenzie Financial Corp reported 68,252 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Lc reported 15,429 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs invested in 0.15% or 481,110 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.19% or 315,704 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Personal Advsrs Corp holds 0.01% or 14,221 shares in its portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 31,230 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0% or 3,776 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 14,055 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of stock.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Technology Solutions had 15 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, August 2 by UBS. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The company was maintained on Sunday, March 10 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral” rating. JP Morgan downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $6900 target in Monday, April 29 report. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Friday, May 3 to “Neutral”.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UBS turns bearish after Cognizant call – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VO) stake by 3,539 shares to 18,289 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT) stake by 2,652 shares and now owns 44,982 shares. Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 3,572 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Hl Services Ltd Com holds 2.39M shares or 2.65% of its portfolio. Sky Inv Gru Lc reported 4,195 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com owns 0.12% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 17,522 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 7,659 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) invested in 0% or 77 shares. Fiera Capital has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 4,891 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Company holds 4,664 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Lc has invested 0.2% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 0.07% or 6,132 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 252 shares. Brookstone Cap Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 6,255 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Progressive had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, July 29. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Buy” rating and $8800 target. Janney Capital initiated the shares of PGR in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 28.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings (NYSE:PGR) – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.