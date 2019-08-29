Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Expeditors Intl Wash (EXPD) Position By $2.23 Million; Ci Investments Has Increased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 2.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ci Investments Inc acquired 56,520 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Ci Investments Inc holds 2.25M shares with $121.44M value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $200.64B valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 9.45M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 08/05/2018 – LaSalle Solutions renews Cisco TelePresence Video Master Authorization in US; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Recurring Rev Was 32% of Total Rev, Up 2 Points Yr Over Yr; 07/03/2018 – Cisco’s Bee Kheng Tay Discusses Companies Growth Prospects (Video)

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD) stake by 73.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 29,796 shares as Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (EXPD)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 11,000 shares with $835,000 value, down from 40,796 last quarter. Expeditors Intl Wash Inc now has $12.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $70.65. About 647,274 shares traded. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) has risen 2.20% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.20% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPD News: 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC EXPD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 08/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS 1Q EPS 76C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Expeditors Announces Semi-Annual Cash Dividend of $0.45; 03/04/2018 Expeditors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC – HAVE NOT EXPERIENCED ANY MEANINGFUL LOSS DUE TO THE BAN ON RECYCLED MATERIALS IN CHINA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Expeditors International of Washing, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPD); 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q Effective Tax Rate 31.1%; 08/05/2018 – Expeditors International 1Q EPS 76c; 22/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON – MOMENTUM OF GLOBAL TRADE GROWTH IN 2017 APPEARS TO BE CONTINUING IN EARLY 2018 IN A SIMILAR MANNER; 09/05/2018 – EXPEDITORS BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV/SHR TO 45C FROM 42C, EST. 45C

More notable recent Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Expeditors (EXPD) Q2 Earnings Top, Rise Y/Y on Higher Revenues – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Schneider (SNDR) Q2 Earnings Miss, ’19 EPS View Bearish – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SkyWest (SKYW) Q2 Earnings Beat on Fleet Transition Efforts – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 4,281 shares to 43,325 valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IYG) stake by 9,343 shares and now owns 133,487 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold EXPD shares while 155 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 152.91 million shares or 2.95% less from 157.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corp accumulated 20,001 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd invested 0.09% in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 10,036 shares. Brown Advisory reported 5,936 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,521 are held by Cape Ann Commercial Bank. Zeke Advsr Ltd Llc reported 47,090 shares stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 42,226 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% or 21,401 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi holds 3.02% or 6.09M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 47,996 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Amica Mutual Ins has 6,899 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd has 0.07% invested in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) for 838,535 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 702,254 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Limited Company holds 58,472 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. BUSH WESLEY G bought 10,000 shares worth $557,404.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Zacks Investment Mngmt has invested 2.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Botty Investors Ltd Llc owns 25,565 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Family Firm Inc has 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Benedict Finance Incorporated owns 141,935 shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 97 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And owns 52,242 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amg National Retail Bank accumulated 0.11% or 31,970 shares. Northeast Investment Management accumulated 34,128 shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability invested in 51,030 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Fred Alger invested in 0.01% or 68,529 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma holds 17,754 shares. Independent Inc reported 0.47% stake. Sunbelt owns 54,261 shares.

Ci Investments Inc decreased Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) stake by 53,990 shares to 4.40 million valued at $88.14M in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) stake by 129,300 shares and now owns 243,600 shares. Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) was reduced too.