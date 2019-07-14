Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Its Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Position by $326,705; Halsey Associates Has Increased Its Position in Boeing (BA) by $2.88 Million as Shares Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, up from 24,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 1.34M shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 14.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services Adjusts 2018 View To EPS $3-EPS $3.10; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 15/05/2018 – TSS 1Q EPS 0c; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN PART, BORROWINGS UNDER THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 10, 2018; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q Net $141.8M; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, ALSO HAS OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE AN ADDITIONAL 14 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT IN 2026 AND 2027; 12/04/2018 – BOEING STILL EVALUATING PROPOSED NEW MID-MARKET AIRPLANE; 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: TALKS WITH BOEING, BRAZIL GOVT ARE ADVANCED; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: Plane crash at Kathmandu Airport, Nepal. Reports say it belonged to US-Bangla Airlines of Bangladesh & was a Fokker F28 (although online fleet lists state 4 Boeing 737 & 4 Dash 8 are operated). Unconfirmed reports of no survivors. | Pic credits TBA; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft with ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Data

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.37 million activity. Shares for $4.36M were sold by WOODS M TROY. On Friday, February 8 WEAVER DORENDA K sold $209,548 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 2,297 shares. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 the insider GRIFFITH G SANDERS III sold $1.03M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher LP holds 0.79% or 104,672 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested in 83,072 shares. Conning Inc stated it has 3,521 shares. Barnett Inc reported 476 shares stake. Aqr Cap Ltd holds 45,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Ltd Llc holds 40,782 shares. Clean Yield Gp, Vermont-based fund reported 50 shares. Aviva Plc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Morgan Stanley reported 331,195 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.03% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.03% or 115,335 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 55,347 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signature Investment Advsr Ltd holds 1,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zwj Investment Counsel holds 0.08% or 10,579 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 11.30 million shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares to 5,735 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,002 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 15,794 shares to 41,903 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,512 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Capital Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meritage Port Management owns 23,352 shares. Chilton Ltd Liability has invested 3.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,069 were accumulated by Becker Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 1,667 shares. Bridgeway Capital Inc reported 0.18% stake. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 60,850 shares. Coho Ltd reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Patten Gp owns 0.6% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,644 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 6,504 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Strategic Global Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 10,153 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 44,603 shares. Stralem Communication Inc holds 2.86% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,405 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York has 17,796 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability holds 9,110 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Shares for $1.20M were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was made by Smith Gregory D on Friday, February 8. $10.50M worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.