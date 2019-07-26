Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Its Position in 3M Co (MMM) by $412,965; Capital Senior Living (CSU) Holding Held by Cove Street Capital Llc

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Capital Senior Living Corp (CSU) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 526,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.14M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52 million, up from 2.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Capital Senior Living Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.73M market cap company. The stock increased 4.46% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.39. About 212,720 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 64.06% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 26/04/2018 – Falcon Point Capital LLC Exits Capital Senior Living; 15/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living CEO, Larry Cohen, Named Alzheimer’s Association 2018 Brain Ball National Honoree; 29/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Capital Senior Living, Lands’ End, Equity Residential, RLJ Lodging Trust, Simon Property Group; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Rev $114.6M; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – TREZ CAPITAL SENIOR MORTGAGE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY SHR $0.02; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 1,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,562 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 17,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 3.69M shares traded or 8.18% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 03/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Scotch Thermal Laminators Recalled by 3M Due to Burn Hazard; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – 3M: EVP, SAFETY-GRAPHICS GROUP FRANK LITTLE TO RETIRE JULY 1; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CSU shares while 23 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 22.56 million shares or 6.77% less from 24.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc stated it has 15 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street accumulated 492,086 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 14,300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 60,383 shares. 5,143 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Vanguard Grp stated it has 1.25M shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag owns 125,013 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 155,941 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) for 1.39M shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 127,697 shares. Arbiter Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Co has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU). 3.14 million were reported by Cove Street Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 25,282 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Management Ltd holds 0% or 323,550 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 34,005 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7.47 million activity. Hornbake E. Rodney bought 10,400 shares worth $50,128. BRICKMAN DAVID R bought 2,200 shares worth $9,958. HERMAN KIMBERLY bought $39,541 worth of stock. On Thursday, March 7 the insider Levin Ross B bought $26,212. HENDRICKSON CAREY P had bought 5,135 shares worth $19,957 on Friday, March 8. 20,000 shares valued at $79,348 were bought by Isaac Paul J on Thursday, March 7.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78M and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 13,900 shares to 401,080 shares, valued at $16.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 27,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119,715 shares, and cut its stake in Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares to 37,002 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,718 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. 16,065 shares were sold by Bauman James L, worth $3.22M on Monday, February 11. On Thursday, January 31 THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 13,290 shares. On Thursday, February 7 Bushman Julie L sold $841,392 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 4,220 shares. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of stock or 5,940 shares. $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. $1.87M worth of stock was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8.