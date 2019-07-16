Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Raised Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $463,500; Bartlett & Co Has Decreased Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $1.30 Million

Bartlett & Co decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co sold 27,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.23M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 4.31 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 25.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 9,270 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,681 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32M, up from 36,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $46.95. About 3.83M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 18/04/2018 – Most Booked U.S. Destination: Vegas? Orlando? Try Cruises to Alaska for Bucket-List Vacation; 10/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE TO EXPAND CUBA CRUISE OFFERINGS IN 2019-20; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL 1Q REV. $4.2B, EST. $4.11B; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q EPS 54c; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.50/SHR; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 22/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $758,956 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has 3.69M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. North Star Mgmt holds 28,178 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 1St Source Fincl Bank invested 0.21% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Highland Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 67,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hl Fin Limited Co owns 2.78M shares. Colrain Cap Llc reported 18,050 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 253,330 shares. Dubuque National Bank Trust stated it has 0.96% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Wesbanco Natl Bank Inc holds 286,846 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,285 shares in its portfolio. 9,295 were accumulated by Norris Perne French Limited Liability Partnership Mi. Hightower Trust Lta, a Texas-based fund reported 11,262 shares. Moreover, Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 7,331 shares. Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush And has invested 0.32% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sigma Planning stated it has 0.1% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 4.90% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.02 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.70B for 12.41 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.00% EPS growth.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5,160 shares to 42,278 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Mortgage (VMBS).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 13,758 shares to 5,735 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 19,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 403,718 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of stock was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.