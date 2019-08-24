Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $350,766 as Market Valuation Rose; Ami Investment Management Increases Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Ami Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc bought 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 66,138 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 61,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17M shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 24/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV PHG.AS : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 36.7 EUROS FROM 35.6 EUROS; 09/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN NO LONGER HAS NOTIFIABLE INTEREST IN NORWEGIAN AIR; 22/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan first-quarter profit easily tops expectations; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 13 (Table); 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan’s first-quarter profit easily tops expectations

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 39,224 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.63 million, up from 36,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52 million shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: LONG-RUNNING OPERATIONS DELAYED BY UP TO TWO HOURS; 18/05/2018 – Turner Announces First Management Addition Concentrated in Blockchain; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 5x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 06/03/2018 – A lost World War II aircraft carrier has been found by one of Microsoft’s co-founders

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 29,796 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,498 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why NVIDIA Stock Jumped 7% on Monday – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How To Make Money Trading Options After You Retire – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,573 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Blue Finance invested in 4.27% or 68,949 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv, Germany-based fund reported 1.50M shares. Bridges Investment Mgmt holds 467,895 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt has 71,466 shares for 3.06% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va invested 3.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ipswich Mgmt Inc invested in 4% or 103,858 shares. Alleghany De reported 1.52M shares stake. Cap Invest Counsel accumulated 56,042 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Thomasville Comml Bank stated it has 224,385 shares or 4.88% of all its holdings. Avenir has invested 7.59% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Amer Natl Insur Com Tx, a Texas-based fund reported 609,448 shares. Fca Tx stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hengehold Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,859 shares.

Ami Investment Management Inc, which manages about $407.66 million and $189.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7,062 shares to 20,297 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.