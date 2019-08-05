Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Its Netapp (NTAP) Stake; NEXT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (NXGPF) SI Increased By 25.04%

NEXT GROUP PLC ORDINARY SHARES UK (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had an increase of 25.04% in short interest. NXGPF’s SI was 305,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.04% from 244,400 shares previously. It closed at $68.04 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 14.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc acquired 4,540 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc holds 36,446 shares with $2.53M value, up from 31,906 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $10.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $45.15. About 3.32 million shares traded or 22.10% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC SEES FY 2019 NET REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO GROW IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – NetApp, Inc. vs Intellectual Ventures II LLC | FWD Entered | 05/18/2018; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Mid Cap Growth Adds NetApp, Exits Aptiv; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP AUTHORIZED BUYBACK OF AN ADDED $4B IN SHRS; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 16/04/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds NetApp, Exits Comcast

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and home products for men, women, and children in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.83 billion. The firm operates a chain of approximately 540 stores under the name NEXT Retail in the United Kingdom and Eire. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers products through NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with approximately 4.5 million active customers, as well as international Websites serving approximately 70 countries.

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. NetApp had 25 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) on Thursday, February 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 2. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) stake by 44,745 shares to 11,943 valued at $530,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 13,758 shares and now owns 5,735 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank And Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Shelton Capital Management invested in 1,718 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Gotham Asset Lc reported 307,085 shares. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 72,001 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Com reported 28,237 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 3,451 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 19,308 shares. Commerce Bancshares accumulated 13,951 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 13,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bessemer Grp accumulated 695 shares or 0% of the stock.