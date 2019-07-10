Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Holding in Ecolab (ECL); Hcp (HCP) Stake Maintained by Cambridge Trust Company

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $198.13. About 1.44 million shares traded or 25.41% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 21,251 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 275,890 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 254,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 EPS 79c-EPS 85c; 22/03/2018 – MOROCCO ANNUAL INFLATION RATE AT 1.8% IN FEBRUARY: HCP; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 22/05/2018 – Medicx Launches PROximity HCP For Micro-Neighborhood® Targeting of Healthcare Practitioners; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO $0.47 PER SHARE

Cambridge Trust Company, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (NYSE:UN) by 12,358 shares to 292,047 shares, valued at $17.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,005 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning owns 26,206 shares. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.57% or 90,150 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 3,928 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 238,922 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De stated it has 3.67 million shares. Bp Public Ltd Co accumulated 60,000 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares has 59,820 shares. Adelante Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2.85% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). 744,573 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Sumitomo Life Insurance holds 0.14% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 34,362 shares. 72,287 were accumulated by Jefferies Grp Lc. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 340,026 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Bessemer Gru holds 2,476 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Cap reported 1,075 shares. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 1,141 shares. Charter Trust Company accumulated 7,794 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Three Peaks Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.02% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 19,589 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability owns 121,606 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management stated it has 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Invest House Limited Liability Corp holds 1.52% or 79,508 shares in its portfolio. South Carolina-based Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 0.14% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Alliancebernstein LP owns 0.26% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 2.24M shares. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.07% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 271,940 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4% or 6.47M shares. Captrust holds 0.01% or 2,037 shares. Peloton Wealth Strategists holds 2.52% or 20,600 shares. Da Davidson And invested in 19,907 shares.

