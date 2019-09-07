Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Increased Position in Total Sys Svcs (TSS); Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Hs Management Partners Trimmed Its Holding as Shares Declined

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 3,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 27,835 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, up from 24,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $141.09. About 1.37 million shares traded or 16.66% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE (NON-GAAP) $3,700 MLN TO $3,800 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EBITDA $330.9M, EST. $318.9M; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel: March Scheduled Service Traffic Up 18.1%, Total System Traffic Up 17.7%; 12/04/2018 – TSYS Signs New Agreement with Bank of the West to Support its Commercial Card Program; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR FOR APRIL 2018 83.2% VS 80.9% IN APRIL 2017; 07/05/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM APRIL 2018 REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 1.05 BLN, UP 12 PCT; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 119,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 975,865 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.00M, down from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $88.22. About 1.60 million shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 05/04/2018 – IMPAC MORTGAGE HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES HIRING OF LIBBY COOPER, SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY AND TIFFANY ENTSMINGER, SVP CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY 1Q EPS $1.14, EST. 83C; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Movies: `Night School’ Trailer: Kevin Hart Teams Up With Tiffany Haddish; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY – BELIEVE INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN TECHNOLOGY, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS, VISUAL MERCHANDISING, DIGITAL AND STORE PRESENTATIONS NEEDED; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q ADJ EPS $1.67; 27/03/2018 – United States Diamond Engagement Ring Market 2018-2022 With Focus On Online Mode – Key Players are Amazon, Blue Nile, Signet Jeweler Limited & Tiffany & Co – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM EXPIRES ON JANUARY 31, 2022; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $101.14M for 25.35 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39B and $2.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 196,333 shares to 737,526 shares, valued at $86.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 59,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW).

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tiffany pares gain after Hong Kong warning – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tiffany & Co (TIF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Retail Stocks to Watch in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TSS, LTXB and CJ SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Global Payments Acquires Total System Services: Everything Investors Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.