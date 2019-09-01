Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $1.40 Million as Share Price Rose; Castleark Management Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) Boosted by $7.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Castleark Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 1815.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castleark Management Llc bought 126,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 133,148 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.59 million, up from 6,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castleark Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 8.47M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm Outspent Broadcom About 100 to 1 in Washington Lobbying; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – DUE TO TAX LEGISLATION, EVALUATING RESTRUCTURING OPTIONS TO CUT FISCAL 2018 ANNUAL EFFECTIVE TAX RATES TO ABOUT 410-417 PCT PROVISION FOR GAAP; 06/03/2018 – U.S. sees national security risk from Broadcom’s Qualcomm deal; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn Qualcomm takeover; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 15/03/2018 – Broadcom to head Stateside despite Qualcomm blow; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 12/03/2018 – Trump Scuttles $117 Billion Broadcom, Qualcomm Deal (Video); 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Reiterates Qualcomm Did Not lnform Its Own Stockholders or Broadcom of Its Secret, Voluntary Unilateral Request Filed on January 29, 2018

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,498 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $926.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s $100bn share buyback plan; 29/04/2018 – With tech giants like Apple planning their product release, PayPal could be putting its patent to use in payment-enabled glasses sooner rather than later; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 11/04/2018 – The Facebook CEO was ready to criticize Apple in his testimony in Congress over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 15/03/2018 – Christian Post: Apple iPhone Rumors: Cheaper Model to Launch Alongside Bigger Model in September 2018?; 26/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX Confirms $502.6 Million Award From Patent Case Win Against Apple — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – The new focus on health may make Fitbit and Google stronger competitors against Apple whose smartwatch has continued to grow rapidly; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE APPLE STAKE UP 45% TO 239M SHRS AS OF 1Q

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1,995 shares to 19,562 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

