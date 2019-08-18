Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Decreased Holding in United Bankshares West V (UBSI) by $1.39 Million as Valuation Declined; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Price Declined, Grimes & Company Lifted Position

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 10,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 101,255 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.17 million, up from 90,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $52.4. About 2.72M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS TO SELL SANDS BETHLEHEM TO WIND CREEK; 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (UBSI) by 64.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 38,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 21,137 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $766,000, down from 59,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in United Bankshares Inc West V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.69% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 297,292 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION ON FOUR AT-1 BONDS; 10/04/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS RAISES ONE YEAR MCLR TO 8.70 PCT FROM 8.60 PCT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 29/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS SAYS GOT 26.34 BLN RUPEES IN EQUITY CAPITAL FROM CENTRAL GOVT; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 21.88 BLN RUPEES VS 23.52 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 AHLI UNITED BANK – BANK AND TAMKEEN SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO MANAGE FINANCING PORTFOLIO WORTH 40 MLN DINARS; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares to 823,110 shares, valued at $24.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roche Holding Ltd. (Adr) (RHHBY) by 44,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,184 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Llc has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Ferguson Wellman Capital Management accumulated 0.11% or 50,785 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 20,179 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amg Natl Comml Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 72,885 shares. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 415,994 shares. Wright Investors Serv Incorporated has 0.79% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Nordea Invest Ab holds 0% or 16,961 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 5,211 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd invested in 0.01% or 7,480 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc reported 98,784 shares. Argent Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Capital Fund invested in 646,269 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Baldwin Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.12% or 6,698 shares.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,289 shares to 17,438 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold UBSI shares while 63 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 73.11 million shares or 1.68% more from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Plc stated it has 135,016 shares. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,300 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI). Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 7,900 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank accumulated 0.06% or 18,674 shares. Macroview Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 149 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 416,243 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Comm Bank owns 0% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 10,145 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 150,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 99,214 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, a Texas-based fund reported 4.98 million shares. Moreover, M&T Bankshares has 0.12% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 632,721 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests has 20,057 shares. Connable Office stated it has 10,603 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Management has 0.01% invested in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) for 8,735 shares.